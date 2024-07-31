Hello, Crescent Knights. I've been updating the game every month so far but I will be slowing down on updates after this one, I have two other projects I have been working on so I will be very busy! Shall we proceed with the update notes for Crescent Quest 1.7.8?
*Removed any prior events that were still ongoing.
Removed a few experimental features and replaced the items from said features with other items. It saddens me that I could not add some of these, it had to do with item and Chyfrinx transferring to those other projects I mentioned. Maybe some day.
Added a new town north of Eirafyl, it's not complete yet but at least you can get some Statue Remnants.
Added more characters and things to see in Myrevane.
Added an "Inspect" option under key items, allows you to read a longer description of an item. This is still being worked on and not all items can be inspected. Once used a prompt will open and you must write the item you want to inspect with all capital letters and with no spaces. You can inspect consumables, armor, quest items, and more.
Added Cresanctus Stones around the world of Reltionus. You can travel between these stone platforms after the Cresanctus Legend quest. I will most likely alter the design of these stones, they are a bit too big, bright and they clash with certain areas.
Hardcore Mode changes include an increase in damage taken and a lowered chance of dodging a move.
Renamed all of the "travel" spells to "teleport" spells.
