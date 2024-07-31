 Skip to content

Sovereign Elect update for 31 July 2024

v.0.0.4.2

31 July 2024

Bugs fixed:

• fixed a crash that would happen when group slots unlock
• fixed an error that kept tools from saving after purchasing

