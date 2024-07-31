Bugs fixed:
• fixed a crash that would happen when group slots unlock
• fixed an error that kept tools from saving after purchasing
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
• fixed a crash that would happen when group slots unlock
• fixed an error that kept tools from saving after purchasing
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update