 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Big Klondike update for 31 July 2024

1.11.0 Themes

Share · View all patches · Build 15207407 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 03:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the ability to change the theme of the game based on 8 presets.
Viewable within Collection -> Themes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Big Klondike Content Windows Depot 1706341
  • Loading history…
macOS Big Klondike Depot macOS Depot 1706342
  • Loading history…
Linux Big Klondike Depot Linux Depot 1706343
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link