 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cheese Party Playtest update for 1 August 2024

Week 5 update.

Share · View all patches · Build 15207033 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 02:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small bug fixes including dialogue that wasn't turning up leading to awkward pauses.
Config file moved to new location.
We'll be wrapping up the playtest shortly, please let us know what you think so far.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2972961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link