Patch Notes 0.7.14-EarlyAccess!

0.7.14-EarlyAccess! Build Change Notes - July 30, 2024
NEW CARDS
ARMY ANT
- When this Card is drawn, add a copy to your hand. On Play: Add a copy of this to your hand.
SCHOLARLY HARE
- On Play: Add 2 random Tokens to your hand. (Tokens are cards that you can not collect.)
NEW ART
- Hans Dumm - Original Art
- Wise Old Woman - Original Art
- Deliver Unrest - Oni Variant
BALANCE CHANGES
MOTHER GOTHEL
- Old -> 2 Mana 1/2
- New -> 2 Mana 1/3 - On Play: The highest Attack Power Character(s) your opponent has here loses (3 -> 2) Attack Power.
Mother Gothel is an easy way to eliminate large threats on the board. This change should front load a bit of her power and make her less troubling to deal with versus full realms that could be affected.
ADDITIONS:
- n/a
CHANGES:
- New font for all Card Names!
FIXES:
- Queen Bee's ability no longer softlocks the game.
- Fixed an issue where purchasing the Beginner's Pack was not granting players 5 total variants, this has been fixed and players who purchased the Beginner's Pack have been compensated for the missing cards.
- Fixed a bug where Unlocking content in The Griffin Story would lead to a match crashing.
- Fixed a bug where Story Quests were completing at speeds impossible to human ability.
Join our Discord if you haven't already! [url=]https://discord.gg/e8cqm9eNd9[/url]
Good luck and happy collecting!
Josh
Studio Head / Static City Games
