World of Grimm update for 31 July 2024

Patch Notes 0.7.14-EarlyAccess!

31 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
0.7.14-EarlyAccess! Build Change Notes - July 30, 2024

NEW CARDS
ARMY ANT

  • When this Card is drawn, add a copy to your hand. On Play: Add a copy of this to your hand.


SCHOLARLY HARE

  • On Play: Add 2 random Tokens to your hand. (Tokens are cards that you can not collect.)

NEW ART

  • Hans Dumm - Original Art

  • Wise Old Woman - Original Art

  • Deliver Unrest - Oni Variant

BALANCE CHANGES
MOTHER GOTHEL

  • Old -> 2 Mana 1/2
  • New -> 2 Mana 1/3 - On Play: The highest Attack Power Character(s) your opponent has here loses (3 -> 2) Attack Power.
    Mother Gothel is an easy way to eliminate large threats on the board. This change should front load a bit of her power and make her less troubling to deal with versus full realms that could be affected.

ADDITIONS:

  • n/a

CHANGES:

  • New font for all Card Names!

FIXES:

  • Queen Bee's ability no longer softlocks the game.
  • Fixed an issue where purchasing the Beginner's Pack was not granting players 5 total variants, this has been fixed and players who purchased the Beginner's Pack have been compensated for the missing cards.
  • Fixed a bug where Unlocking content in The Griffin Story would lead to a match crashing.
  • Fixed a bug where Story Quests were completing at speeds impossible to human ability.

Join our Discord if you haven't already! [url=]https://discord.gg/e8cqm9eNd9[/url]

Good luck and happy collecting!

Josh
Studio Head / Static City Games

