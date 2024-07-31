Version 0.0.3 update released to fix some major issues

Before July 31st, Beijing time, we received a large number of players still can't enter the game because of the video memory error. During this period, the production team worked overtime to urgently fix bugs and optimize the issues raised by players.

_

Functionality

_

Considering the computer performance of most players in China, we have downgraded the video memory driver from DX12 to DX11 to ensure that most players will not be unable to play the game due to video memory overflow errors; The game setting options can be saved, which solves the problem of not being able to save settings before; The game settings option adds “vertical synchronization”, “resolution” and “frame rate” related options; New screen quality options, players can adjust between low quality and movie quality. Screen resolution can be obtained and set according to the resolution supported by the player's own computer, which supports 2K and 4K screens.

_**

Content

**_

According to players' feedback, the interactive collision volume of most items has been modified, so that players can pick up the items on the ground more easily; In order to reduce the difficulty of some of the levels, the capacitor interaction judgment standard in all levels has been improved, and the capacitor highlighting is more obvious; Modified the judgment size of the interaction door so that players can interact with the door more easily; According to the feedback of some players, the roar of the Moon Man in FL-END has been appropriately lowered.

5.LEVEL0 map reset for a more comfortable gaming experience

Backroom: Lost production team is very willing to listen to the valuable suggestions and bug feedback from players, and hopes to create a good communication environment between players.

The game is currently in the beta stage, we have a lot of bugs and optimization issues, map production update plan needs to be dealt with, due to the production team currently only three of us in the maintenance of the production, there are a lot of work to do, and I hope that you can be patient and understanding to support our work, do not use the efficiency and quality of the work of a large game studio to force us to achieve,please give us and even the Other backroom game production team to create a good game creation environment.