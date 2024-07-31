 Skip to content

The Prison update for 31 July 2024

Update 2024 07 31

Share · View all patches · Build 15205995 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 00:19:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added PVP safe zones (cell areas are now PVP safe zones).
  • Color difference between players and NPCs.
  • Chat commands text included in the welcome message.
  • Now, point-and-click characters move to the focused location before performing the action.
  • Don't spawn enemies with a team in the pentagonal level.
  • Updated Discord link in the tutorial widget.
  • Updated broken Discord link.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1889921
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1889923
  • Loading history…
