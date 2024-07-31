- Added PVP safe zones (cell areas are now PVP safe zones).
- Color difference between players and NPCs.
- Chat commands text included in the welcome message.
- Now, point-and-click characters move to the focused location before performing the action.
- Don't spawn enemies with a team in the pentagonal level.
- Updated Discord link in the tutorial widget.
- Updated broken Discord link.
The Prison update for 31 July 2024
Update 2024 07 31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1889921
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1889923
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update