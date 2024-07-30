Update Notes for July 30, 2024

Today's update is a bit of potpourri - just little pleasantries to help brighten your day!

Breathe in the fresh scent of more visible level features (mines, spinners, etc.). Close your eyes and enjoy the feel of rebalanced ice levels. And repeatedly slam into the repulsor mine on Substation Alpha!

Ok, so maybe I'm not the best at creating meditation guides, but I still hope the improved parking carnage can help you to relax.

Enjoy!

Full change list: