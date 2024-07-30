Update Notes for July 30, 2024

Today's update is a bit of potpourri - just little pleasantries to help brighten your day!
Breathe in the fresh scent of more visible level features (mines, spinners, etc.). Close your eyes and enjoy the feel of rebalanced ice levels. And repeatedly slam into the repulsor mine on Substation Alpha!
Ok, so maybe I'm not the best at creating meditation guides, but I still hope the improved parking carnage can help you to relax.
Enjoy!
Full change list:
- Mines, spinners, etc. are now more visible, esp. when it's daytime
- Ice friction increased a little bit
- Scoring on Auto Curling adjusted downwards to reflect the easier time getting into the target
- Mines that aren't set to destroy on activation will re-arm when vehicles are launched
- Scream frequency lowered a tiny bit
- AI-driven heavy vehicles will now make an effort to come to a full stop once they're moving slowly enough
Changed files in this update