The Math Problem Killer update for 30 July 2024

Massive update for Math Problem Killer -- Removed the math --- Added Gun Combat!

Build 15205766 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 00:09:16 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add intense gun combat; the player now has a silenced pistol. The pistol has a magazine of 9 rounds, and unlimited magazines.
  • Added aim-down-sights (ADS) mechanic for the pistol.
  • Added a lean right and lean left mechanic. The player can lean around walls in order to shoot. Enemies cannot see the player when they are leaning. This is to encourage a more tactical playstyle.
  • Each level has been redesigned for more enjoyable gun combat spaces.
  • Added a flashlight for the pistol.
  • added audio briefs from a Senior Agent in between rooms that will give that player valuable intelligence about the upcoming room layout and enemy composition.
  • Updated each level's introduction cinematic and ending cinematic, including changing dialogue/audio.
  • There are multiple enemies in each room of the dungeon that will try to shoot the player on sight.
  • Each enemy shot does 100% damage on the player, so if the player is shot once the player dies
  • Added a respawn and checkpoint mechanic so the player will respawn at a checkpoint at the beginning of each room.
  • Removed the mandatory Math Problems. The recordings from the serial killer containing the math problems are still present in the game, but are now entirely optional.
  • The locked doors no longer require the player to solve a math problem in order to open, instead, the player needs to find a key that is located somewhere in the room.
  • updated the Main Menu
  • Added placeholder options for future patch updates; currently only Chapter 1 of 5 is available. Chapters 2-5 will be added in upcoming patches.
  • Added options menu with graphical adjustments to decrease or increase various graphics options.

