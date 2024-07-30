Patch v0.4.10-25

🛠 Improvements
- UI is scaled automatically for displays greater than 2k
🐛Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue with pinned shipping orders only drawing held items and not how many are needed
- Fixed an issue where collector bots would target the same crop and create a duplicate drop
- Fixed an issue were crops would not drop with different quality ratings
- Fixed an issue where Analytics would hang if the game was improperly closed
- Fixed an issue where termite wasps could harvest the same glow cap indefinitely
- Fixed an issue where windowed mode on smaller displays would cut off the actual window border preventing repositioning with click and drag
Changed files in this update