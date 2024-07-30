 Skip to content

Prospector: The First Contract update for 30 July 2024

Patch v0.4.10-25

Patch v0.4.10-25

Last edited 30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
🛠 Improvements
  • UI is scaled automatically for displays greater than 2k
🐛Bug fixes
  • Fixed an issue with pinned shipping orders only drawing held items and not how many are needed
  • Fixed an issue where collector bots would target the same crop and create a duplicate drop
  • Fixed an issue were crops would not drop with different quality ratings
  • Fixed an issue where Analytics would hang if the game was improperly closed
  • Fixed an issue where termite wasps could harvest the same glow cap indefinitely
  • Fixed an issue where windowed mode on smaller displays would cut off the actual window border preventing repositioning with click and drag

