Bug Fixes

Fixed Loom UI Not closing

Fixed Mouse Over for Neds Rods

Fixed BM Task Sheeps - Missing Task Image

Fixed Missing Staff from magic UI

Cave Bats Respawn Time Fixed

Fixed Altar of Entropy not crafting

Updates

Adjusted Scaling for larger screen sizes

Added Something near Rainbow Bloob

Added Stats Tracking