Patch notes for July 30th, 2024

We believe this should be the last translation fix necessary. Players who were encountering errors pointing toward the French translation should no longer have those. We'll be keeping an eye out in case players happen upon any further errors, so please report them if you find them.

It's taken us some time to really understand how the translations work in Ren'Py, and one of our moderators (608xperience, who's been active on the forums here) has been instrumental in getting these errors fixed and imparting his knowledge on us. As first-time developers, we're grateful for both his assistance and your patience. We may not get it right out the gate, but we're not going to step away until we know everything is working as intended.

Thanks again, and as always if you discover anything wonky going on, please let us know in the bug reports forum.