Lights ON/OFF Update! 💡💡💡

Hello dear Aquarists! 🐠🐡

Welcome to the middle of summer ☀️ We have some... light for you 😃😃😃, not just the sunny one outside the window!



Let there be light!

Aquarist main game update: light switches have been added in all main locations to play with lighting, from now on you can, for example, set up an aquarium exhibition in the dark. Glowing fish look even better in such an environment! 🔦✨

Japanese Garden update: Here, too, there is an option to switch between day ☀️ and night. 🌑 At night, the beautifully lit area from the lamps adds an extra touch of mystery to this location. 🪔⛩️











What have we fixed?:

Fixed a rare bug when buying an aquarium 🛍️

Fixed a bug regarding tracking subsequent tasks in the cave, now everything works correctly and for players who had this bug everything will fix itself 🧰🔧

Fixed a bug that broke the player's movement when exiting "being a fish" mode 🐡

Fixed a bug that blocked receiving a reward for saving fish,🏆 now everything saves correctly and for players who had this bug everything will fix itself 💪

Fixed a blockage when pouring soil into the aquarium in the basement when the hour has struck shop opening ⏱️

⏱️ Improved display of rewards in Japanese Gardens DLC 🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆 Fixed access block in Japanese Garden DLC after throwing an item on the ground ✋

✋ Fixed bug that caused coral food to disappear 🪸🪸🪸

🪸🪸🪸 Fixed bug in the exhibit where food would appear out of reach in “fish mode” 🫘

Fixed incorrect display of Outlines in one of the aquariums in the Oceanarium 🔳😊

Fixed incorrect display of Outlines in one of the aquariums in the Oceanarium 🔳😊

Fixed bugs that sometimes occurred when displaying water in tanks in the Oceanarium 🌊

Fixed bug in the basement that caused items could fall behind one of the tables and you couldn't get them out 😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️

Thanks for your attention! We hope our light update has brightened your day 🤩

Now you can catch Aquarist at a promotional price of -35 %!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1430760/Aquarist/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2802320/Aquarist__Japanese_Garden_DLC/

See you soon and thanks for helping us develop our game! 💗

Team Aquarist