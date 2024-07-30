Improvements and Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 15204773 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 22:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Real-Time Inventory Updates:

Enhanced inventory update management. Now, when the "Refresh Inventory" button is pressed, all item information is updated accurately.

User Interface Optimization:

Improved inventory display with the ability to filter items by rarity and other characteristics.

Added a clearer interface for viewing and managing items available for upgrade.

Optimized Exchange Experience:

Enhanced interaction with the exchange system, ensuring that exchange operations are precise.