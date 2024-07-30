Improvements and Fixes

Real-Time Inventory Updates:
Enhanced inventory update management. Now, when the "Refresh Inventory" button is pressed, all item information is updated accurately.
User Interface Optimization:
Improved inventory display with the ability to filter items by rarity and other characteristics.
Added a clearer interface for viewing and managing items available for upgrade.
Optimized Exchange Experience:
Enhanced interaction with the exchange system, ensuring that exchange operations are precise.
Changed files in this update