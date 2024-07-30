 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Architect update for 30 July 2024

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 15204688 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 21:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated a few more user interfaces in the editor to follow better standards/layouts.
  • Introduced a timeout (not yet exposed) for cancelling pathfinding.
  • Fixed a number of issues with pathfinding related to crashing and/or getting locked up.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link