- Updated a few more user interfaces in the editor to follow better standards/layouts.
- Introduced a timeout (not yet exposed) for cancelling pathfinding.
- Fixed a number of issues with pathfinding related to crashing and/or getting locked up.
RPG Architect update for 30 July 2024
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
