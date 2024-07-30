 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 30 July 2024

1.5.45

Share · View all patches · Build 15204527 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 21:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added match timers
  • Removed gatehouses from Pirate Cove to make navigation easier
  • Moved and replaced free-standing torches in Pirate Cove to make navigation easier
  • Reduced range of projectiles when under the influence of the “spray” status effect.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2607291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link