- Added match timers
- Removed gatehouses from Pirate Cove to make navigation easier
- Moved and replaced free-standing torches in Pirate Cove to make navigation easier
- Reduced range of projectiles when under the influence of the “spray” status effect.
Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 30 July 2024
1.5.45
Patchnotes via Steam Community
