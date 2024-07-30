 Skip to content

Swing Into Zero-G update for 30 July 2024

Swing Into Zero-G | Hotfix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 15204285 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 20:59:37 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix lobby's player count UI bug on lobby panel.
-Fix limited billboard challenge onlLeaderboard game mode.
-Improve leaderboard result UI
-Improve sound feedbacks

