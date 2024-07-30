 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DOUGH: A Crime Strategy RPG update for 30 July 2024

30/7/2024 Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 15204190 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New day, new update! :)

  • Fixed a bug where cars sold for 0 in fire sale.
  • Changed value that made health loss during activities that it doesn't make sense in
  • Added Pawn Shop description.
  • Changed Pawn Shop logic
  • Fixed an issue that showed smiley face instead of dollar in residential buildings
  • Fixed an issue where fake checks and fake money
  • Fixed an issue where music wasn't correctly changed at all places
  • Changed text description of Pharmacy to be more correct in terms of terms used :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2573031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link