30/7/2024 Patch notes

New day, new update! :)
- Fixed a bug where cars sold for 0 in fire sale.
- Changed value that made health loss during activities that it doesn't make sense in
- Added Pawn Shop description.
- Changed Pawn Shop logic
- Fixed an issue that showed smiley face instead of dollar in residential buildings
- Fixed an issue where fake checks and fake money
- Fixed an issue where music wasn't correctly changed at all places
- Changed text description of Pharmacy to be more correct in terms of terms used :)
Changed files in this update