Hello dreamers! 👋

Eternal Dreamers Rising now is available in Early Access for $6.99 $6.29 (-10% launch discount)!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2292810/ETERNAL_DREAMERS_RISING/

Countless new characters, items and challenges await! I hope you enjoy immersing yourself in the dream once again! Happy hunting!! 🙌