Pickle update for 30 July 2024

Small fix

Pickle update for 30 July 2024 · Last edited 30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, here is a small update as promised:

  • Fixed an issue with the achievement not activating for some people

If you happen to encounter more issues, feel free to get in contact with us via Discord

