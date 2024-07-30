 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeon Defenders update for 30 July 2024

Dungeon Defenders Patch 9.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 15203585 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 19:13:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Made all Halloween Spooktacular weapons have level 70 requirement on qualities above mythic for consistency.
  • Reduced 'Lumeric Staff' base damage by 7.5% to make in on par with the 'Ember Sceptre'.
  • Reduced the health of the Ranger, Monk, and Knight bosses on Ruthless True Boss Rush checkpoint 4 by 15%.
  • Adjusted Challenge: Wizardry enemy number scaling on Ruthless.
  • Reduced all wave 17 enemy HP scaling by 12% in 3-4 player matches on Eternia Gauntlet.
  • Reduced 'Assault Rifle' projectile slowing effect from 80% to 50% on Eternia Gauntlet.
  • Reduced Final Jade health by 33% on Eternia Gauntlet.
  • Reduced Final Amethyst health by 20% on Eternia Gauntlet.
  • Increased Barbarian move speed and increased her knockback on Eternia Gauntlet.
  • Made Warping Core: Challenge Pack II maps start one wave later. Warping Core: Arcane Library starts 2 waves later.
  • Reduced 'Baby Demon Lord' melee damage by 50% (as it was out damaging every pet in the game twofold).
  • Buffed 'Zamira's Mount' damage by 10%.
  • Added 10% movement speed bonus to all Emerald City campaign weapons.

Fixes

  • Fixed enemies not dying after waves end on Spring Valley.
  • Fixed an issue with the assault Jade and Amethyst fight where killing Amethyst would disable invulnerability phases, soft-locking the fight on Eternia Gauntlet.
  • Fixed an issue in wave 17 where a player respawning inside damage volumes would lose control of their character on Eternia Gauntlet.
  • Fixed an issue in Euclase fight where the start of each phase would have a long delay before floor attacks began on Eternia Gauntlet.
  • Fixed an issue in wave 17 where floor runes would not appear at the start of the second or third phase on Eternia Gauntlet.
  • Fixed Barbarian icon on Eternia Gauntlet.
  • Adjusted wave 17 Ruthless floor pattern's damage volume size on Eternia Gauntlet.
  • Fixed visual for Barbarian turtle aura on Eternia Gauntlet.
  • Fixed issue where the player would sometimes shoot upwards while standing inside floor patterns on Eternia Gauntlet.
  • Added lock icon to Ruthless difficulty label if Nightmare difficulty is not unlocked.
  • Changed Eternia Gauntlet to Challenge: Eternia Gauntlet for consistency with other challenges.

Quality of Life

  • Removed build timers from most maps if Hardcore Mode is not active.
  • Reduced ogre counts on Ruthless difficulty by 40% for most maps. The Campaign versions of the base Campaign; Glitterhelm, and the four 'Shards' maps are unaffected, as well as all Challenge maps except Temple of Polybius.
  • Made enemies have a chance to drop extra items on Ruthless difficulty to make Ruthless Survivals more appealing.

Changed files in this update

Windows Dungeon Defenders Depot Depot 65801
  • Loading history…
Windows OptionalDLC 204381 Dungeon Defenders Eternia Shards Part 1 Depot 204381
  • Loading history…
Windows OptionalDLC 204382 EterniaShards2 Depot 204382
  • Loading history…
Windows OptionalDLC 204383 EterniaShards3 Depot 204383
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 204384 EterniaShards4 Depot 204384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link