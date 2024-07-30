Patch 1.06

- Smoother text wrapping
- Selling items to traders refills their stock
- Volume adjustments
- The Parasite battle overlay effects now covers the entire sprite
- The fading music theme now plays during two side characters' fade scenes as well
- The "Vampiric Hex" spell is easier to perform perfectly
- Fixed some typos
- Other minor tweaks
