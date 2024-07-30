 Skip to content

Faye Falling update for 30 July 2024

Patch 1.06

Build 15203552 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 19:39:09 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Smoother text wrapping
  • Selling items to traders refills their stock
  • Volume adjustments
  • The Parasite battle overlay effects now covers the entire sprite
  • The fading music theme now plays during two side characters' fade scenes as well
  • The "Vampiric Hex" spell is easier to perform perfectly
  • Fixed some typos
  • Other minor tweaks

