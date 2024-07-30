 Skip to content

The Blackwell Legacy update for 30 July 2024

Blackwell Legacy - Yet Another Patch.

Sorry again, we're fixing some stuff, mainly issues with the notebook, still existing softlocks, all thanks to Andi again and Leuncode.

-Music issue corrected
-Notebook cpu click lag corrected.
-Softlock on Nodespace room, fixed.

