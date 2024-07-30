Blackwell Legacy - Yet Another Patch.

Sorry again, we're fixing some stuff, mainly issues with the notebook, still existing softlocks, all thanks to Andi again and Leuncode.
-Music issue corrected
-Notebook cpu click lag corrected.
-Softlock on Nodespace room, fixed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Sorry again, we're fixing some stuff, mainly issues with the notebook, still existing softlocks, all thanks to Andi again and Leuncode.
-Music issue corrected
-Notebook cpu click lag corrected.
-Softlock on Nodespace room, fixed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update