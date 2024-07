Share · View all patches · Build 15203411 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 19:09:23 UTC by Wendy

During August, playtesting AI Kills All Humans gives you a chance to win 50 Euros due to Indie Playtest Fest.

Check other games in Indie Playtest Fest too, since they too are offering money rewards.

for more info how to have a chance to win 50 Euros, check either

www.indieplaytestfest.com or https://www.onejoyfulday.com/playtestrewardrules.html