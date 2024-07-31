 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Moonstone Island update for 31 July 2024

Cooking Update + Chef's Kiss DLC OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 15203374 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 14:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

AHHH YOU GUYYYYSSSS THIS IS A REALLY EXCITING ONE!!!

First off, the free content update, which I've been VERY excited about: we added cooking to the game!!!! You can create dishes in your new kitchen, complete cooking-related quests, and discover the characters' favorite dishes. Finally, you can have an actual functioning kitchen-zone! Isn't that cool? I think it's cool.

There are over 80 recipes to discover, some with incredible effects, and new ingredients made with crops, alongside a prep station, an oven, and a stove to put in your kitchen.

Alongside the cooking update, we have paid DLC themed around cooking, too! It's called Chef's Kiss, and it adds a few baking and cooking accessories to your game:

● Donut Rug
● Cloche
● Pot Rack
● Marble Counter
● Marble Counter with Sink
● Bakery House

The Chef's Kiss DLC costs the same as all the other DLC we've released, and as always, it's decor ONLY. You can cook in your game with or without the DLC!

Happy Cooking!

– Kate, Community Manager who is now very hungryyyy

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1658151
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1658152
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1658153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link