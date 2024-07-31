Cooking Update + Chef's Kiss DLC OUT NOW!

AHHH YOU GUYYYYSSSS THIS IS A REALLY EXCITING ONE!!!

First off, the free content update, which I've been VERY excited about: we added cooking to the game!!!! You can create dishes in your new kitchen, complete cooking-related quests, and discover the characters' favorite dishes. Finally, you can have an actual functioning kitchen-zone! Isn't that cool? I think it's cool.

There are over 80 recipes to discover, some with incredible effects, and new ingredients made with crops, alongside a prep station, an oven, and a stove to put in your kitchen.

Alongside the cooking update, we have paid DLC themed around cooking, too! It's called Chef's Kiss, and it adds a few baking and cooking accessories to your game:

● Donut Rug

● Cloche

● Pot Rack

● Marble Counter

● Marble Counter with Sink

● Bakery House

The Chef's Kiss DLC costs the same as all the other DLC we've released, and as always, it's decor ONLY. You can cook in your game with or without the DLC!

Happy Cooking!

– Kate, Community Manager who is now very hungryyyy