Small level design tweaks and bug fixes

🌠 Hello fellow astronauts!
Small update to address some issues found by the community.
I'm also planning to write another update probably tomorrow talking about the game's launch.
Thank you to everyone supporting and playing the game!
📜 List of Changes:
- The game now has a speedrun.com page: https://www.speedrun.com/Cosmic_Pebble
- There is now auto-aim for the bosses when using controller, making it more similar to keyboard and mouse.
- Fixed an issue where missile launchers / cannons would sometimes not shoot properly.
- Cannon Canyon (lvl9): Tweaked the screen before chapter 4 to be less ambiguous.
- Bubble Basin (lvl8): Made a cookie more consistent to get.
- The Spire (lvl10): Simplified the second screen of chapter 5.
- The Spire (lvl10): Tweaked the end of the first screen of chapter 2 so the intended sequence is harder to skip.
- The Spire (lvl10): Last cookie is now correctly shown to be in chapter 6.
- Fixed a bug where the final boss intro could be pre-setup to be skipped on an IL run.
- Fixed a bug where the final boss could softlock.
- Fixed a typo.
