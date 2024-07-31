 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Splodey update for 31 July 2024

Patch notes - Splodey v1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 15203277 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 18:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, everyone!

We added some small QoL improvements to some visual things in game, as well as responding to some user feedback regarding in-game timer events!

  • Added visual marker for when player is off screen to help with visualization.
  • Improved sound effects for loading into new levels
  • New Spawn animation to to help better indicate when a level actually starts
  • Level Timer now starts after the spawn animation has finished

Other:

  • Updated engined, minor bug fixes as a result of engine upgrade

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link