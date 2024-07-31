Patch notes - Splodey v1.1.3

Hi, everyone!
We added some small QoL improvements to some visual things in game, as well as responding to some user feedback regarding in-game timer events!
- Added visual marker for when player is off screen to help with visualization.
- Improved sound effects for loading into new levels
- New Spawn animation to to help better indicate when a level actually starts
- Level Timer now starts after the spawn animation has finished
Other:
- Updated engined, minor bug fixes as a result of engine upgrade
Changed files in this update