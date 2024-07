Update v0.7.3 adds (experimental) Proton compatibility to JOY OF PROGRAMMING, allowing the game to run under Linux (and potentially Mac using Whisky).

If you want to give it try, please use the pre_release branch on Steam for the game (the update will be available on the main branch after some testing).

Full changelog:

- replaced python.exe with pythonw.exe. The background python process is now invisible.

Happy Coding!