- Added "Haute Cuisine" stage to the additional stages.
- Fixed that not all buildings are displayed in the building list.
- Changed some of the food recipes.
- Adjustments were made to the UI.
Scripted Land update for 30 July 2024
Version 0.8.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
