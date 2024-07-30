 Skip to content

Scripted Land update for 30 July 2024

Version 0.8.1

30 July 2024

  • Added "Haute Cuisine" stage to the additional stages.
  • Fixed that not all buildings are displayed in the building list.
  • Changed some of the food recipes.
  • Adjustments were made to the UI.

