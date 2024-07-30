 Skip to content

Space Worthy update for 30 July 2024

Ladders, KeyBindings & Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 15202748 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 18:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • Ladders added! They are also climbable. (Crafted at Handcraft menu .)
  • You can customize controls KeyBindings in Main Menu -> Settings
    (Tutorials will still show default controls, so keep that in mind)
  • Customized Controls can be reset to default with button in settings
  • Smaller planks and smaller wood beams can be made from smaller logs

Bugs Fixed

  • Shuttle in Science Camp no longer causes G-Force damage( that triggered emergency teleportation to safety)
  • Replacing Broken Laser in Science Camp no longer crashes the game
  • Icons of parts with multiple meshes influenced other icons resulting in visible offset of meshes, like picaxe or steel walls being separated

Upade is for both Beta and Main Branch

