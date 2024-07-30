Ladders, KeyBindings & Bug Fix

New features:
- Ladders added! They are also climbable. (Crafted at Handcraft menu .)
- You can customize controls KeyBindings in Main Menu -> Settings
(Tutorials will still show default controls, so keep that in mind)
- Customized Controls can be reset to default with button in settings
- Smaller planks and smaller wood beams can be made from smaller logs
Bugs Fixed
- Shuttle in Science Camp no longer causes G-Force damage( that triggered emergency teleportation to safety)
- Replacing Broken Laser in Science Camp no longer crashes the game
- Icons of parts with multiple meshes influenced other icons resulting in visible offset of meshes, like picaxe or steel walls being separated
Upade is for both Beta and Main Branch
Changed files in this update