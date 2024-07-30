 Skip to content

美眉纸牌 update for 30 July 2024

v1.1.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15202678 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 18:26:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added multi-language support:

  • 简体中文

  • 繁體中文

  • 日本語

  • 한국어

  • English

  • Русский язык

  • Español

  • Português

  • Deutsch

  • Français

  • Polski

  • Italiano

Changed files in this update

