POPULATION: ONE update for 30 July 2024

July 30th, 2024 Change List

30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
July 30th, 2024, Change List

General Gameplay

  • Battlezone progressive damage timer now only counts up while the player is alive.

Sandbox

  • Fixed large saved groups not being able to spawn.
  • Added an option to trigger to not activate for downed players.
  • Increased max field ID and teleporter area ID to 30 in the advanced editor.
  • Allow access to the rules library in custom rooms to save/load custom BR game rules.

General Bug Fixes

  • Killing a solo player via the kill button in a Phoenix Custom Room will not allow them to redeploy.
  • Resolved entitlement issues for users playing on Quest Pro headsets
  • Fixed sign-in failing if the user temporarily loses internet connection

Known Issues

  • A brief loss of audio is sometimes encountered when joining a voice chat channel on Quest without headphones. This is due to enabling echo and noise cancellation features.
  • If you see a notice that you need to "update to play" but don't see it in the store, uninstall and reinstall POP: ONE to force the upgrade to happen. You won't lose any progress or data.

See you in game!

