July 30th, 2024, Change List
General Gameplay
- Battlezone progressive damage timer now only counts up while the player is alive.
Sandbox
- Fixed large saved groups not being able to spawn.
- Added an option to trigger to not activate for downed players.
- Increased max field ID and teleporter area ID to 30 in the advanced editor.
- Allow access to the rules library in custom rooms to save/load custom BR game rules.
General Bug Fixes
- Killing a solo player via the kill button in a Phoenix Custom Room will not allow them to redeploy.
- Resolved entitlement issues for users playing on Quest Pro headsets
- Fixed sign-in failing if the user temporarily loses internet connection
Terms of Service
- BigBox VR’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have updated and are available here:
- https://www.bigboxvr.com/terms-and-conditions
- https://www.bigboxvr.com/privacy-policy
Support
- For support visit http://support.bigboxvr.com to get access to self-help resources or file a ticket.
Known Issues
- A brief loss of audio is sometimes encountered when joining a voice chat channel on Quest without headphones. This is due to enabling echo and noise cancellation features.
- If you see a notice that you need to "update to play" but don't see it in the store, uninstall and reinstall POP: ONE to force the upgrade to happen. You won't lose any progress or data.
See you in game!
