- Fixed a bug that would prevent picking up weapons when switch weapon was pressed but no weapons were available to switch.
- Fixed a bug that would prevent a certain type of Anomaly from taking damage.
Beyond Hanwell Teaser update for 30 July 2024
Bug Fix
