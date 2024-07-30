 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beyond Hanwell Teaser update for 30 July 2024

Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 15202233 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 17:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that would prevent picking up weapons when switch weapon was pressed but no weapons were available to switch.
  • Fixed a bug that would prevent a certain type of Anomaly from taking damage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2573321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link