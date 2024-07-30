 Skip to content

KO Chaos update for 30 July 2024

Patch 2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 15202063 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 17:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! So with this small patch, I have just fixed a bug and reworked ascension slightly. Each ascension button now shows the hero's ascension level. I also fixed a bug with the restart button when pausing. I also removed some portraits that were not supposed to be there—easy small QOL fixes.

