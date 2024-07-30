Hey all! So with this small patch, I have just fixed a bug and reworked ascension slightly. Each ascension button now shows the hero's ascension level. I also fixed a bug with the restart button when pausing. I also removed some portraits that were not supposed to be there—easy small QOL fixes.
KO Chaos update for 30 July 2024
Patch 2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
