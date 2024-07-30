Update 61.25 - Export to PNG

Added Export under Tools in the editor.

Simulator moved to editor Tools.

Added tooltip to ability editor options.

Max tooltip width increased from 500 to 600.

Added Minion type to default game template.

If you use the included art and credits is not already on your card, art credits will now added to non-field card designs on load.

Improved save time a bit.

The words card/cards/minion/minions are now optional if targeting a type, card name or using the all word. (i.e. Destroy a Dragon minion => Destroy a Dragon)

card/cards is now an option where minion/minions were used and it makes sense. (i.e. Destroy a Dragon minion => Destroy a Dragon card)

Fix design editor not cleaning up unused images.

Fix send bug reports sometimes getting stuck.

Fix targeting message for abilities with custom text.

You can now export your cards to PNGs. With high resolution exports, the icons can look a bit pixilated because they are 32x32. This will be fixed in a later update.

If you have added custom images to the design editor before, I recommend making a small change and saving to cleanup old unused images.

And lastly, a small request from me. If you get an error, please don't just ignore/close it, please click send report first so I know what to fix, you don't have to write anything. 🙂