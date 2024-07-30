Update 61.25 - Export to PNG

- Added Export under Tools in the editor.
- Simulator moved to editor Tools.
- Added tooltip to ability editor options.
- Max tooltip width increased from 500 to 600.
- Added Minion type to default game template.
- If you use the included art and credits is not already on your card, art credits will now added to non-field card designs on load.
- Improved save time a bit.
- The words card/cards/minion/minions are now optional if targeting a type, card name or using the all word. (i.e. Destroy a Dragon minion => Destroy a Dragon)
- card/cards is now an option where minion/minions were used and it makes sense. (i.e. Destroy a Dragon minion => Destroy a Dragon card)
- Fix design editor not cleaning up unused images.
- Fix send bug reports sometimes getting stuck.
- Fix targeting message for abilities with custom text.
You can now export your cards to PNGs. With high resolution exports, the icons can look a bit pixilated because they are 32x32. This will be fixed in a later update.
If you have added custom images to the design editor before, I recommend making a small change and saving to cleanup old unused images.
And lastly, a small request from me. If you get an error, please don't just ignore/close it, please click send report first so I know what to fix, you don't have to write anything. 🙂
Changed files in this update