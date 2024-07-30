 Skip to content

Card Battle Simulator update for 30 July 2024

Update 61.25 - Export to PNG

Build 15201584 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 15:59:29 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Export under Tools in the editor.
  • Simulator moved to editor Tools.
  • Added tooltip to ability editor options.
  • Max tooltip width increased from 500 to 600.
  • Added Minion type to default game template.
  • If you use the included art and credits is not already on your card, art credits will now added to non-field card designs on load.
  • Improved save time a bit.
  • The words card/cards/minion/minions are now optional if targeting a type, card name or using the all word. (i.e. Destroy a Dragon minion => Destroy a Dragon)
  • card/cards is now an option where minion/minions were used and it makes sense. (i.e. Destroy a Dragon minion => Destroy a Dragon card)
  • Fix design editor not cleaning up unused images.
  • Fix send bug reports sometimes getting stuck.
  • Fix targeting message for abilities with custom text.

You can now export your cards to PNGs. With high resolution exports, the icons can look a bit pixilated because they are 32x32. This will be fixed in a later update.

If you have added custom images to the design editor before, I recommend making a small change and saving to cleanup old unused images.

And lastly, a small request from me. If you get an error, please don't just ignore/close it, please click send report first so I know what to fix, you don't have to write anything. 🙂

Changed files in this update

