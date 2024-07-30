Test Branch Update (1.1.10)

Changelog
If you notice any bug or issue, please report it from the game or reply to this post.
New content/features
- Added the community contest winning patch made by JDT
Fixes
- Fixed attachment selection on modded weapons
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch