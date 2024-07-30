 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Plan B update for 30 July 2024

Test Branch Update (1.1.10)

Share · View all patches · Build 15201562 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 15:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

If you notice any bug or issue, please report it from the game or reply to this post.

New content/features

  • Added the community contest winning patch made by JDT

Fixes

  • Fixed attachment selection on modded weapons

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 15201562
Windows No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link