Test Branch Update (1.1.10)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

If you notice any bug or issue, please report it from the game or reply to this post.

New content/features

Added the community contest winning patch made by JDT

Fixes

Fixed attachment selection on modded weapons

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.