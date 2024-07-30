Super excited to announce that the game now has controller support!
This can mean Steamdeck and maybe even Switch support down in the future!
Please post about any problems or feedback in the discussion boards
Enjoy and fly safe!
MAJOR Space Cats Tactics update for 30 July 2024
PawPatch 1.10.0 - Controller Support!
