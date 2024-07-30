 Skip to content

Moth Planet update for 30 July 2024

v1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 15201096 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted the color of the Post-Game Void Lore hints in Map for better contrast.
  • Adjusted some stray checkpoints to safer positions.
  • Adjusted the behavior of dialog based timed doors when loading into your save to ignore said timers if already saw these dialogs.

