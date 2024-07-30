- Adjusted the color of the Post-Game Void Lore hints in Map for better contrast.
- Adjusted some stray checkpoints to safer positions.
- Adjusted the behavior of dialog based timed doors when loading into your save to ignore said timers if already saw these dialogs.
Moth Planet update for 30 July 2024
v1.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
