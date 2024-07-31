- Added a fifth island (without the Color Island) and related characters
- Relocated and returned half of the materials
- Expanded backpack space
- Fixed the map portrait overlap issue
MAJOR 黄毛漂流记 update for 31 July 2024
Save the Tarnished，A "Rogue" is warranted with strength!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
