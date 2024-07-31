 Skip to content

MAJOR 黄毛漂流记 update for 31 July 2024

Save the Tarnished，A "Rogue" is warranted with strength!

Share · View all patches · Build 15201067 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 09:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a fifth island (without the Color Island) and related characters
  • Relocated and returned half of the materials
  • Expanded backpack space
  • Fixed the map portrait overlap issue

Changed files in this update

