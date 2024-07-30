 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Parts Unknown 2024 update for 30 July 2024

Grand Prize is now $150

Share · View all patches · Build 15200716 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please take a picture of the Quick Match menu and the date and time once at 100 wins and send the picture to partsunknown2024@outlook.com. First person to 100 wins will receive the grand prize via PayPal. Keep up with your win and rep progress via the leaderboard.

Changed files in this update

macOS English Depot 2822631
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 2822633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link