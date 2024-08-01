-Add rent and bill
-Add hire staff function, only 1 available currently
-Add language setting and rough translation (auto translation)
-Update foil card's brightness and color
-Warehouse shelf lower shop level requirement from 15 to 10
-Cash counter increase shop level requirement from 10 to 15
TCG Card Shop Simulator Playtest update for 1 August 2024
Playtest build 0.21
