TCG Card Shop Simulator Playtest update for 1 August 2024

Playtest build 0.21

1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Add rent and bill
-Add hire staff function, only 1 available currently
-Add language setting and rough translation (auto translation)
-Update foil card's brightness and color
-Warehouse shelf lower shop level requirement from 15 to 10
-Cash counter increase shop level requirement from 10 to 15

