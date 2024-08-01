😎 "Summer in Old Pinnacove" - Major Update #4! 🍹

---2 days ago we greeted you with an update preview, and today we're ready to roll! 🥵

This update is the 4th House Flipper 2 major content update, and it is the first step on our recently released House Flipper 2 Roadmap - Part 2, and you should definitely check it out because there's so much more to come! Let's get to all the news, because we've got plenty of that for you today!

you're downloading the update, check out the list of patch notes:**

New:

Get ready to explore Old Pinnacove, a brand-new region with a fresh downtown vibe!

Dive into a new job in the new region, where you'll help Simon, an allergy sufferer, with his apartment makeover.

Check out a charming new apartment in the heart of a historic tenement building.

150 new items! (Hold onto your toolboxes! Details below).

13 new images for Custom Pictures.

Get an SMS from your client after finishing a job. Because who doesn't love a good debrief?

Enjoy the new visual and sound effects when bags bounce off the invisible boundary wall. It's like magic but with bags!

Now you can tweak Chromatic Aberration in the settings.

Introducing the "Unstuck" button in the pause menu (under escape). Perfect for those moments when you find yourself wedged between items or walls.

Say hello to a new company for items, FixeD! Looks familiar?

150 new items:

12 fun beach toys for your inner child.

Flip-flops, sunglasses, and other summer essentials.

Invasive weed species to spice up your garden battles.

A cozy campfire for those summer nights.

Downtown-themed goodies: benches, fire hydrants, traffic lights.

Stylish awnings to keep things cool.

Bigger balcony doors.

Decorative moss and vintage suede - now available in Story mode.

A bunch of colorful rhododendrons.

Adorable bee-themed kitchen accessories (Pipit).

Cozy Rosie patio furniture (Sandpiper). Perfect for lounging!

20 doors of different widths. Open up to new possibilities!

6 new towels. Drying off has never been this stylish!

Store rack shelf and commercial fridge for your budding business empire.

Classic instruments to bring out your inner musician.

A new bedroom set for Valenti (Windsor), featuring a secret door. Shh, don't tell anyone!

Changes:

Curtains can now be stretched downwards.

Open and close curtains with just a press of a button!

Feel free to place items on the gazebo and scaffolding.

Buying multiple lights? They keep their settings now.

Copy surface styles on architectural elements, just like you copy wall styles.

A friendly reminder before deleting old progress when starting a new game.

Jobs in the archive now have a "continue" button, so you can pick up right where you left off.

Refrigerators, microwaves, and ovens now come with internal lighting.

Larger items now require a longer click to sell. No more accidental sales!

Store categories are now sorted with intention, not semi-alphabetically.

Fixes:

Fixed the text input in the store search field, especially improving functionality in certain modes or on specific devices.

The ceiling fan in Jonesboro has been corrected to be properly resizable.

🌸 Fairytale Community Contest Winners reveal!



Congrats to all the winners! It was a stunning show of creativity and Sandbox Mode mastery! 🙀

We couldn't pass on highlighting a couple of projects as "honorable mentions" because they were just so incredibly close to making it to top 6!

We will be contacting you guys on Mod.io in order to discuss how you get your prizes! Love ya! 💖

🏖️ A brand new Community Contest STARTS NOW!



Another chance to prove how good you are in the Sandbox Mode bussiness! This time we'd like to invite you to showcase your best builds in a new theme! 🌅

Show us your best idea for a "Summer Getaway" house! It's a pretty open theme, with a lot of room for interpretation, so don't hesitate to experiment! The rules are once again, very simple, and you can read about all of the details on the official Mod.io page of the contest!



I know that a lot of you guys might have lots of questions!

We will try to answer as many as possible, and spend some good time with the community of Flippers!

August 1, 6:00 PM CEST! Be there or be square!

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/frozen_district

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@HouseFlipperGame

🎨 Let's experience more of the creativity from our Flipping community!

And that seems to be all for now! BIG THANKS to everyone who's supporting us, sharing inspirational ideas, and providing constructive criticism about House Flipper 2's development journey!

Have lots of fun with the new update, and a wonderful rest of the week! 💙💙💙