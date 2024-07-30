 Skip to content

Gravity Sketch VR update for 30 July 2024

6.3.4

Build 15200418 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 14:13:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VR

🚀 Features & Improvements

  • (Enterprise feature) Added support for decimation of OBJ, USDZ and and GLTF files.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed recovery autosaves not triggering if the app closed unexpectedly during a sketch.
  • Fixed ambient occlusion shadows always rendering in front of imported videos.
  • Fixed microphone permissions dialog on first time joining a Collab room failing to properly apply microphone permissions.
  • Fixed the build not updating the launcher if the build was launched directly.

Screen Collab

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed incorrect appearance of backgrounds and some sketch objects in screenshots.
  • Removed sketch object highlights.

