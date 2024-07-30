VR
🚀 Features & Improvements
- (Enterprise feature) Added support for decimation of OBJ, USDZ and and GLTF files.
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed recovery autosaves not triggering if the app closed unexpectedly during a sketch.
- Fixed ambient occlusion shadows always rendering in front of imported videos.
- Fixed microphone permissions dialog on first time joining a Collab room failing to properly apply microphone permissions.
- Fixed the build not updating the launcher if the build was launched directly.
Screen Collab
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed incorrect appearance of backgrounds and some sketch objects in screenshots.
- Removed sketch object highlights.
