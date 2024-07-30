 Skip to content

Two Souls update for 30 July 2024

Flames and Ladders

30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, we've fixed a bug that prevented the princess from climbing ladders using the jump button on a controller. We've also added new torch flame animations to enhance the game's atmosphere.

