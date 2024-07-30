 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Two Souls Playtest update for 30 July 2024

Climbing bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 15200216 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 14:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was an error while playing with controller. No action was performed when you pressed south button while princess was on the ladder, while when space was pressed princess was climbing/jumping.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2853421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link