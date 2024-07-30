 Skip to content

Coin Eruption update for 30 July 2024

7/30/24 - Patch Notes

30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes *
    Auto play will now turn on and off after events based on weather or not its being used.

Resolution settings should now save properly

Locked the ratio to a 16:9 so the meteor should function correctly (awaiting feedback :D)

