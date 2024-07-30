Fixes and Balancing Update

Greetings strugglers!
We hope you don't lose hope in your fight against the demons.
We know you don't need help and that you're fierce fighters, but still, here's a little "Technical" help from your dear devs.
- Fixed the passive skill "ambush" which sometimes didn't trigger the critical at the beginning of a fight
- Fixed some typos (offhand instead of left hand)
- Fixed a soft lock where you picked both keys in the fortress but were stuck forever
- Changed the regeneration of "dantalion wisdom" from 25% to 30%.
- Some weapons weren't indicating that they were both-handed while they were
- Skull wand didn't have the right amount of magical damage, it's now fixed
- Health regen on a ring was indicating 3 instead of 16 regen
- Infernal howl is not displaying anymore on the top of the screen in actives powers menu when playing asmodeus
Thanks for you support!
Enjoy the game!
