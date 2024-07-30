Fixes and Balancing Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15199660 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 16:33:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings strugglers!

We hope you don't lose hope in your fight against the demons.

We know you don't need help and that you're fierce fighters, but still, here's a little "Technical" help from your dear devs.

Fixed the passive skill "ambush" which sometimes didn't trigger the critical at the beginning of a fight

Fixed some typos (offhand instead of left hand)

Fixed a soft lock where you picked both keys in the fortress but were stuck forever

Changed the regeneration of "dantalion wisdom" from 25% to 30%.

Some weapons weren't indicating that they were both-handed while they were

Skull wand didn't have the right amount of magical damage, it's now fixed

Health regen on a ring was indicating 3 instead of 16 regen

Infernal howl is not displaying anymore on the top of the screen in actives powers menu when playing asmodeus

Thanks for you support!

Enjoy the game!

