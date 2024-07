Share · View all patches · Build 15199481 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 14:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Introducing ability reordering

After countless requests, I could finally implement proper ability repositioning.

You can now reorder your spells and auras.

Reworked UI-Modifications

The new interface is cleaner and less complicated.



Modify Control Bar Keys

Previously, these settings were located in the settings dialog.

Now you can change them directly on the control bars.