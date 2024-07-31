 Skip to content

United Assault - Normandy '44 update for 31 July 2024

v2.1.5 - CPU Optimization

31 July 2024

  • Updated Engine to UE 5.4
  • Updated DLSS version
  • Improved CPU omtimization with ~5% CPU Performance boost

