- Updated Engine to UE 5.4
- Updated DLSS version
- Improved CPU omtimization with ~5% CPU Performance boost
United Assault - Normandy '44 update for 31 July 2024
v2.1.5 - CPU Optimization
Patchnotes via Steam Community
