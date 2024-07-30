Fixed bugs and optimised some of the game experience! Reduced the difficulty!

1.0.5 Update Note
- Change some enemie waves time in XiLiang
- Fix bug that astrolabe panel will show repeat information
- Fix bug that some deputy skill cannot been unlocked correctly in some cases.
- Fix bug that dodge trigger in an incorrect way.
- Fix bug for some weapon description in library cannot be seen.
- Fix bug that gamepad hint in reward panel cover the weapon selection slot.
- Fix bug that elite appearance text in English is incorrect.
- Fix bug that combo text in elite battle may has incorrect layout.
- Fix bug that MoYu Jian effect missing at Lv3.
- Fix bug that link comment of reward slot has some strange layout.
