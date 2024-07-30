 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

绝命游歌 update for 30 July 2024

Fixed bugs and optimised some of the game experience! Reduced the difficulty!

Share · View all patches · Build 15199075 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.5 Update Note

  1. Change some enemie waves time in XiLiang
  2. Fix bug that astrolabe panel will show repeat information
  3. Fix bug that some deputy skill cannot been unlocked correctly in some cases.
  4. Fix bug that dodge trigger in an incorrect way.
  5. Fix bug for some weapon description in library cannot be seen.
  6. Fix bug that gamepad hint in reward panel cover the weapon selection slot.
  7. Fix bug that elite appearance text in English is incorrect.
  8. Fix bug that combo text in elite battle may has incorrect layout.
  9. Fix bug that MoYu Jian effect missing at Lv3.
  10. Fix bug that link comment of reward slot has some strange layout.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2276421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link